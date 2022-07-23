6. Which of the following functions grow faster than ln(x) as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as ln(x)? Which grow slower?
a. log_2(x²)
6. Which of the following functions grow faster than ln(x) as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as ln(x)? Which grow slower?
a. log_2(x²)
84.a. Find the center of mass of a thin plate of constant density covering the region between the curve y=1/√x and the x-axis from x=1 to x=16.
Use reference triangles in an appropriate quadrant to find the angles in Exercises 1–8.
7. a. sec^(-1)(-√2)
31. The incidence of a disease (Continuation of Example 4.) Suppose that in any given year the number of cases can be reduced by 25% instead of 20%.
a. How long will it take to reduce the number of cases to 1000?
143.
a. Show that ∫ ln(x) dx = x ln(x) − x + C.
154. The linearization of log₃x
a. Find the linearization of
f(x) = log₃xatx = 3.
Then round its coefficients to two decimal places.