Textbook Question
Use reference triangles in an appropriate quadrant to find the angles in Exercises 1–8.
3. a. arcsin(-1/2)
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Use reference triangles in an appropriate quadrant to find the angles in Exercises 1–8.
3. a. arcsin(-1/2)
84.a. Find the center of mass of a thin plate of constant density covering the region between the curve y=1/√x and the x-axis from x=1 to x=16.
31. The incidence of a disease (Continuation of Example 4.) Suppose that in any given year the number of cases can be reduced by 25% instead of 20%.
a. How long will it take to reduce the number of cases to 1000?
Find the inverse of the function f(x)=mx, where m is a constant different from zero.
143.
a. Show that ∫ ln(x) dx = x ln(x) − x + C.
154. The linearization of log₃x
a. Find the linearization of
f(x) = log₃xatx = 3.
Then round its coefficients to two decimal places.