Use reference triangles in an appropriate quadrant to find the angles in Exercises 1–8.
1. c. tan^(-1)(1/√3)
Use reference triangles in an appropriate quadrant to find the angles in Exercises 1–8.
1. c. tan^(-1)(1/√3)
In Exercises 67–72, you will explore some functions and their inverses together with their derivatives and tangent line approximations at specified points. Perform the following steps using your CAS:
c. Find the equation for the tangent line to f at the specified point (x_0, f(x_0)).
70. y= x³/(x²+1), -1 ≤ x ≤ 1, x_0=1/2
c. Find the slopes of the tangent lines to the graphs of f and g at (1, 1) and (−1, −1) (four tangent lines in all).
In Exercises 41–44:
c. Evaluate df/dx at x = a and df⁻¹/dx at x = f(a) to show that
(df⁻¹/dx)|ₓ₌f(a) = 1 / (df/dx)|ₓ₌a
44. f(x) = 2x², x ≥ 0, a = 5
6. Which of the following functions grow faster than ln(x) as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as ln(x)? Which grow slower?
c. 1/√x
80. Find all values of c that satisfy the conclusion of Cauchy's Mean Value Theorem for the given functions and interval.
c. f(x) = x³/ (3 - 4x), g(x) = x², (a, b) = (0, 3)