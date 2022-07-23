3. Which of the following functions grow faster than x² as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as x²? Which grow slower?
c. √(x^4 + x^3)
3. Which of the following functions grow faster than x² as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as x²? Which grow slower?
c. √(x^4 + x^3)
9. True, or false? As x→∞,
c. x = O(x+5)
In Exercises 1–4, solve for t.
1. c. e^((ln 0.2)t) = 0.4
4. Use the properties of logarithms to write the expressions in Exercises 3 and 4 as a single term.
c. 3ln ∛(t² - 1) - ln(t+1)
c. Find the slopes of the tangent lines to the graphs of h and k at (2, 2) and (−2, −2).
In Exercises 67–72, you will explore some functions and their inverses together with their derivatives and tangent line approximations at specified points. Perform the following steps using your CAS:
c. Find the equation for the tangent line to f at the specified point (x_0, f(x_0)).
72. y= 2-x-x³, -2 ≤ x ≤ 2, x_0 = 3/2