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Ch. 7 - Transcendental Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 7 - Transcendental FunctionsProblem 7.3.1c
Chapter 7, Problem 7.3.1c

In Exercises 1–4, solve for t.
1. c. e^((ln 0.2)t) = 0.4

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1
Recognize that the equation is given as \(e^{(\ln 0.2) t} = 0.4\). The goal is to solve for \(t\).
Recall the property of exponents and logarithms: \(e^{\ln a} = a\). This means the expression \(e^{(\ln 0.2) t}\) can be rewritten as \((e^{\ln 0.2})^t = (0.2)^t\).
Rewrite the equation using this property: \((0.2)^t = 0.4\).
To solve for \(t\), take the natural logarithm of both sides: \(\ln((0.2)^t) = \ln(0.4)\).
Use the logarithm power rule to bring down the exponent: \(t \cdot \ln(0.2) = \ln(0.4)\). Then isolate \(t\) by dividing both sides by \(\ln(0.2)\): \(t = \frac{\ln(0.4)}{\ln(0.2)}\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Properties of Logarithms and Exponents

Understanding how logarithms and exponents interact is essential, especially that e^(ln a) = a. This allows simplification of expressions like e^((ln 0.2)t) to (0.2)^t, making the equation easier to solve.
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Change of Base Property

Solving Exponential Equations

Solving equations where the variable is in the exponent involves rewriting the equation in a comparable base or applying logarithms to isolate the variable. This process transforms the problem into a linear equation in terms of the variable.
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Solving Exponential Equations Using Logs

Using Natural Logarithms to Isolate Variables

Applying the natural logarithm (ln) to both sides of an equation helps isolate the variable when it appears as an exponent. Since ln and e are inverse functions, this step simplifies the equation and allows solving for the unknown.
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Derivative of the Natural Logarithmic Function
Related Practice
Textbook Question

86. This exercise explores the difference between

lim(x→∞)(1 + 1/x²)^x

and

lim(x→∞)(1 + 1/x)^x = e

c. Confirm your estimate of lim(x→∞)f(x) by calculating it with l’Hôpital’s Rule.

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Textbook Question

Suppose that the function f and its derivative with respect to x have the following values at x=0, 1, 2, 3, and 4.

Assuming the inverse function f^(-1) is differentiable, find the slope of f^(-1)(x) at

c. x=3

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Textbook Question

4. Which of the following functions grow faster than x² as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as x²? Which grow slower?

c. x²e^(-x)

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Textbook Question

Use reference triangles in an appropriate quadrant to find the angles in Exercises 1–8.

5. c. arccos(√3/2)

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Textbook Question

4. Use the properties of logarithms to write the expressions in Exercises 3 and 4 as a single term.

c. 3ln ∛(t² - 1) - ln(t+1)

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Textbook Question

c. Find the slopes of the tangent lines to the graphs of h and k at (2, 2) and (−2, −2).

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