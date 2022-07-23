86. This exercise explores the difference between
lim(x→∞)(1 + 1/x²)^x
and
lim(x→∞)(1 + 1/x)^x = e
c. Confirm your estimate of lim(x→∞)f(x) by calculating it with l’Hôpital’s Rule.
86. This exercise explores the difference between
lim(x→∞)(1 + 1/x²)^x
and
lim(x→∞)(1 + 1/x)^x = e
c. Confirm your estimate of lim(x→∞)f(x) by calculating it with l’Hôpital’s Rule.
Suppose that the function f and its derivative with respect to x have the following values at x=0, 1, 2, 3, and 4.
Assuming the inverse function f^(-1) is differentiable, find the slope of f^(-1)(x) at
c. x=3
4. Which of the following functions grow faster than x² as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as x²? Which grow slower?
c. x²e^(-x)
Use reference triangles in an appropriate quadrant to find the angles in Exercises 1–8.
5. c. arccos(√3/2)
4. Use the properties of logarithms to write the expressions in Exercises 3 and 4 as a single term.
c. 3ln ∛(t² - 1) - ln(t+1)
c. Find the slopes of the tangent lines to the graphs of h and k at (2, 2) and (−2, −2).