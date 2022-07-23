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Ch. 7 - Transcendental Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 7 - Transcendental FunctionsProblem 7.1.47c
Chapter 7, Problem 7.1.47c

Suppose that the function f and its derivative with respect to x have the following values at x=0, 1, 2, 3, and 4.
Assuming the inverse function f^(-1) is differentiable, find the slope of f^(-1)(x) at
c. x=3
Table showing values of x, f(x), and f prime of x at points 0 to 4, used to find the slope of the inverse function at x=3.

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Textbook Question

86. This exercise explores the difference between

lim(x→∞)(1 + 1/x²)^x

and

lim(x→∞)(1 + 1/x)^x = e

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Use reference triangles in an appropriate quadrant to find the angles in Exercises 1–8.

3. c. sin^(-1)(-√3/2)

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4. Which of the following functions grow faster than x² as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as x²? Which grow slower?

c. x²e^(-x)

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In Exercises 1–4, solve for t.

1. c. e^((ln 0.2)t) = 0.4

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4. Use the properties of logarithms to write the expressions in Exercises 3 and 4 as a single term.

c. 3ln ∛(t² - 1) - ln(t+1)

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c. Find the slopes of the tangent lines to the graphs of h and k at (2, 2) and (−2, −2).

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