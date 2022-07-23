Textbook Question
2. Express the following logarithms in terms of ln 5 and ln 7.
b. ln 9.8
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2. Express the following logarithms in terms of ln 5 and ln 7.
b. ln 9.8
In Exercises 67–72, you will explore some functions and their inverses together with their derivatives and tangent line approximations at specified points. Perform the following steps using your CAS:
b. Solve the equation y=f(x) for x as a function of y, and name the resulting inverse function g.
67. y= √(3x-2), 2/3 ≤ x ≤ 4, x_0=3
1. Express the following logarithms in terms of ln 2 and ln 3.
b. ln(4/9)
131. Let f(x) = x * e^(−x).
b. Find all inflection points for f.
71. Locate and identify the absolute extreme values of cos(ln x) on [1/2, 2]
In Exercises 1–4, show that each function y=f(x) is a solution of the accompanying differential equation.
2. y' = y²
b. y = -1/(x+3)