Skip to main content
Ch. 7 - Transcendental Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 7 - Transcendental FunctionsProblem 7.3.2b
Chapter 7, Problem 7.3.2b

In Exercises 1–4, solve for t.
2. b. e^(kt) = 10

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the equation given: \(e^{kt} = 10\).
To solve for \(t\), take the natural logarithm (ln) of both sides to utilize the property that \(\ln(e^x) = x\).
Apply the natural logarithm: \(\ln(e^{kt}) = \ln(10)\).
Simplify the left side using the logarithm property: \(kt = \ln(10)\).
Isolate \(t\) by dividing both sides by \(k\): \(t = \frac{\ln(10)}{k}\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Exponential Functions

An exponential function has the form f(t) = a^t, where the variable is in the exponent. In this problem, e^(kt) represents an exponential function with base e, the natural exponential constant approximately equal to 2.718. Understanding how exponential functions behave is essential for solving equations involving them.
Recommended video:
6:13
Exponential Functions

Natural Logarithm (ln)

The natural logarithm is the inverse function of the exponential function with base e. It allows us to solve equations where the variable is in the exponent by 'undoing' the exponential. Applying ln to both sides of e^(kt) = 10 helps isolate the variable t.
Recommended video:
05:18
Derivative of the Natural Logarithmic Function

Solving Exponential Equations

To solve equations like e^(kt) = 10, we use logarithms to isolate the exponent. After taking the natural logarithm of both sides, we apply algebraic manipulation to solve for t, including dividing by the constant k. This process is fundamental in calculus and related fields.
Recommended video:
5:47
Solving Exponential Equations Using Logs
Related Practice
Textbook Question

2. Express the following logarithms in terms of ln 5 and ln 7.

b. ln 9.8

23
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 67–72, you will explore some functions and their inverses together with their derivatives and tangent line approximations at specified points. Perform the following steps using your CAS:


b. Solve the equation y=f(x) for x as a function of y, and name the resulting inverse function g.

67. y= √(3x-2), 2/3 ≤ x ≤ 4, x_0=3

34
views
Textbook Question

1. Express the following logarithms in terms of ln 2 and ln 3.

b. ln(4/9)

36
views
Textbook Question

131. Let f(x) = x * e^(−x).

b. Find all inflection points for f.

16
views
Textbook Question

71. Locate and identify the absolute extreme values of cos(ln x) on [1/2, 2]

16
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–4, show that each function y=f(x) is a solution of the accompanying differential equation.

2. y' = y²

b. y = -1/(x+3)

25
views