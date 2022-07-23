Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 67–74 in terms of
b. natural logarithms.
73. ∫(from 0 to π)cos(x)dx/√(1+sin²x)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 67–74 in terms of
b. natural logarithms.
73. ∫(from 0 to π)cos(x)dx/√(1+sin²x)
b. Find the center of mass if, instead of being constant, the density function is δ(x)=4/√x.
Use reference triangles in an appropriate quadrant to find the angles in Exercises 1–8.
4. b. arcsin(-1/√2)
88. Given that x>0, find the maximum value, if any, of
a. x^(1/x)
In Exercises 67–72, you will explore some functions and their inverses together with their derivatives and tangent line approximations at specified points. Perform the following steps using your CAS:
b. Solve the equation y=f(x) for x as a function of y, and name the resulting inverse function g.
72. y= 2-x-x³, -2 ≤ x ≤ 2, x_0 = 3/2
In Exercises 67–72, you will explore some functions and their inverses together with their derivatives and tangent line approximations at specified points. Perform the following steps using your CAS:
b. Solve the equation y=f(x) for x as a function of y, and name the resulting inverse function g.
68. y= (3x+2)/(2x-11), -2 ≤ x ≤ 2, x_0=1/2