In Exercises 25–36, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
27. y = (1 - θ)tanh⁻¹(θ)
In Exercises 25–36, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
27. y = (1 - θ)tanh⁻¹(θ)
Each of Exercises 25–36 gives a formula for a function y=f(x). In each case, find f^(-1)(x) and identify the domain and range of f^(-1). As a check, show that f(f^(-1)(x))=f^(-1)(f(x))=x.
f(x) = 1/x², x > 0
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 97–110.
99. ∫₀³ (√2 + 1)x^(√2) dx
Find the values in Exercises 9–12.
9. sin(arccos((√2)/2))
Rewrite the expressions in Exercises 5–10 in terms of exponentials and simplify the results as much as you can.
6. sinh(2ln x)
44. Silver cooling in air The temperature of an ingot of silver is 60°C above room temperature right now. Twenty minutes ago, it was 70°C above room temperature. How far above room temperature will the silver be
b. 2 hours from now?