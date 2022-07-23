Textbook Question
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–56.
56. ∫sec(x)dx/√(ln(sec(x)+tan(x)))
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Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–56.
56. ∫sec(x)dx/√(ln(sec(x)+tan(x)))
In Exercises 5 and 6, solve for t.
6. ln(t-2) = ln8 - ln(t)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 97–110.
109. ∫ (dx / (x log₁₀x))
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–54.
∫8e^(x+1) dx
In Exercises 7–26, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
y = ∫(from 0 to lnx) sin(e^t) dt
Solve the differential equation in Exercises 9–22.
17. (dy/dx) = 2x(y - 1), y > 1