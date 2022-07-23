Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
41. lim (x → 0⁺) (ln x)² / ln(sin x)
Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
41. lim (x → 0⁺) (ln x)² / ln(sin x)
Rewrite the expressions in Exercises 5–10 in terms of exponentials and simplify the results as much as you can.
9. (sinh(x)+cosh(x))⁴
25. First-order chemical reactions In some chemical reactions, the rate at which the amount of a substance changes with time is proportional to the amount present. For the change of δ-gluconolactone into gluconic acid, for example,
dy/dt = -0.6y
when t is measured in hours. If there are 100 grams of δ-gluconolactone present when t=0, how many grams will be left after the first hour?
Each of Exercises 25–36 gives a formula for a function y=f(x). In each case, find f^(-1)(x) and identify the domain and range of f^(-1). As a check, show that f(f^(-1)(x))=f^(-1)(f(x))=x.
f(x) = x³ + 1
In Exercises 59–86, find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
65. y = (cos θ)^(√2)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 53–76.
57. ∫dx/(x√(25x²-2))