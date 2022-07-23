Textbook Question
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–56.
56. ∫sec(x)dx/√(ln(sec(x)+tan(x)))
24
views
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–56.
56. ∫sec(x)dx/√(ln(sec(x)+tan(x)))
Find the values in Exercises 9–12.
11. tan(arcsin(-1/2))
Each of Exercises 1–4 gives a value of sinh x or cosh x. Use the definitions and the identity cosh²x - sinh²x = 1 to find the values of the remaining five hyperbolic functions.
4. cosh x = 13/5, x>0
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 97–110.
109. ∫ (dx / (x log₁₀x))
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–54.
∫8e^(x+1) dx
In Exercises 7–26, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
y = ∫(from 0 to lnx) sin(e^t) dt