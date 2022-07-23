Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
121. ∫ (1 + x²) / (1 + x³) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
121. ∫ (1 + x²) / (1 + x³) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
133. ∫ (sin²x) / (1 + sin²x) dx
A brief calculation shows that if 0 ≤ x ≤ 1, then the second derivative of
f(x) = √(1 + x⁴)
lies between 0 and 8.
Based on this, about how many subdivisions would you need to estimate the integral of f from 0 to 1
with an error no greater than 10⁻³ in absolute value using the Trapezoidal Rule?
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
119. ∫ x³ / (1 + x²) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
131. ∫ dx / (x√(1 − x⁴))
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫ (x + 1) / (x⁴ − x³) dx