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Ch. 8 - Techniques of Integration
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 8 - Techniques of IntegrationProblem 8.7.21b
Chapter 8, Problem 8.7.21b

In Exercises 11–22, estimate the minimum number of subintervals needed to approximate the integrals with an error of magnitude less than 10^-4 by (b) Simpson’s Rule. (The integrals in Exercises 11–18 are the integrals from Exercises 1–8.)
∫ from 0 to 2 of sin(x + 1) dx

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b. Show that the inner and outer surfaces of the solid have infinite area.

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Consider the region bounded by the graphs of

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 11–22, estimate the minimum number of subintervals needed to approximate the integrals with an error of magnitude less than 10^-4 by (b) Simpson’s Rule. (The integrals in Exercises 11–18 are the integrals from Exercises 1–8.)

∫ from 1 to 2 of x dx

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Textbook Question

89. Consider the infinite region in the first quadrant bounded by the graphs of

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Consider the region bounded by the graphs of y = sin⁻¹(x), y = 0, and x = 1/2.

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 11–22, estimate the minimum number of subintervals needed to approximate the integrals with an error of magnitude less than 10^-4 by (b) Simpson’s Rule. (The integrals in Exercises 11–18 are the integrals from Exercises 1–8.)

∫ from -1 to 1 of (x² + 1) dx

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