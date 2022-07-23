The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₋∞^∞ (x dx) / (x² + 4)^(3/2)
The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₋∞^∞ (x dx) / (x² + 4)^(3/2)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–14.
∫ (2 dx) / (x³ √(x² - 1)), where x > 1
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–54.
∫ (e⁴t + 2e²t - e^t) / (e²t + 1) dt
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–52.
∫ sec(x) tan²(x) dx
In Exercises 35–68, use integration, the Direct Comparison Test, or the Limit Comparison Test to test the integrals for convergence. If more than one method applies, use whatever method you prefer.
∫ from -∞ to ∞ of ((dx) / (e^x + e^(-x)))
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ (6 dy / √y(1 + y))