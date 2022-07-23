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Ch. 8 - Techniques of Integration
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 8 - Techniques of IntegrationProblem 8.AAE.1
Chapter 8, Problem 8.AAE.1

Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–6.
∫ (arcsin x)² dx

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Textbook Question

Finding volume

Let R be the "triangular" region in the first quadrant that is bounded above by the line y = 1, below by the curve y = ln x, and on the left by the line x = 1.

Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving R about

a. the x-axis.

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Textbook Question

18. Finding volume (Continuation of Exercise 17.) Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region R about:

a. the y-axis.

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Centroid of a region

Find the centroid of the region in the plane enclosed by the curves y = ±(1 − x²)^(-1/2) and the lines x = 0 and x = 1.

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Textbook Question

Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–6.

∫ x arcsin x dx

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Textbook Question

For each x > 0, let G(x) = ∫(from 0 to x) e^(-xt) dt. Prove that xG(x) = 1 for each x > 0.

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Textbook Question

Use the substitutions in Equations (1)–(4) to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–40. Integrals like these arise in calculating the average angular velocity of the output shaft of a universal joint when the input and output shafts are not aligned.

∫(from π/2 to 2π/3) cos θ dθ / (sin θ cos θ + sin θ)

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