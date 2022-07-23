Finding volume
Let R be the "triangular" region in the first quadrant that is bounded above by the line y = 1, below by the curve y = ln x, and on the left by the line x = 1.
Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving R about
a. the x-axis.
Finding volume
Let R be the "triangular" region in the first quadrant that is bounded above by the line y = 1, below by the curve y = ln x, and on the left by the line x = 1.
Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving R about
a. the x-axis.
18. Finding volume (Continuation of Exercise 17.) Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region R about:
a. the y-axis.
Centroid of a region
Find the centroid of the region in the plane enclosed by the curves y = ±(1 − x²)^(-1/2) and the lines x = 0 and x = 1.
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–6.
∫ x arcsin x dx
For each x > 0, let G(x) = ∫(from 0 to x) e^(-xt) dt. Prove that xG(x) = 1 for each x > 0.
Use the substitutions in Equations (1)–(4) to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–40. Integrals like these arise in calculating the average angular velocity of the output shaft of a universal joint when the input and output shafts are not aligned.
∫(from π/2 to 2π/3) cos θ dθ / (sin θ cos θ + sin θ)