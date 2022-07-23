Finding volume
Let R be the "triangular" region in the first quadrant that is bounded above by the line y = 1, below by the curve y = ln x, and on the left by the line x = 1.
Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving R about
a. the x-axis.
Finding volume
Let R be the "triangular" region in the first quadrant that is bounded above by the line y = 1, below by the curve y = ln x, and on the left by the line x = 1.
Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving R about
a. the x-axis.
Finding arc length
Find the length of the curve
y = ∫ from 0 to x of √(cos(2t)) dt, 0 ≤ x ≤ π/4.
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–6.
∫ x arcsin x dx
Exercises 59–64 require the use of various trigonometric identities before you evaluate the integrals.
∫ cos²(2θ) sin(θ) dθ
Evaluate the limits in Exercise 7 and 8.
lim (x → ∞) ∫₋ˣ^ˣ sin t dt
Use the substitutions in Equations (1)–(4) to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–40. Integrals like these arise in calculating the average angular velocity of the output shaft of a universal joint when the input and output shafts are not aligned.
∫ cos t dt / (1 - cos t)