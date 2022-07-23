Textbook Question
18. Finding volume (Continuation of Exercise 17.) Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region R about:
a. the y-axis.
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18. Finding volume (Continuation of Exercise 17.) Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region R about:
a. the y-axis.
Length of a curve
Find the length of the curve
y = ∫(from 1 to x) sqrt(sqrt(t) - 1) dt, where 1 ≤ x ≤ 16.
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–6.
∫ x arcsin x dx
For each x > 0, let G(x) = ∫(from 0 to x) e^(-xt) dt. Prove that xG(x) = 1 for each x > 0.
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–6.
∫ (arcsin x)² dx
Use the substitutions in Equations (1)–(4) to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–40. Integrals like these arise in calculating the average angular velocity of the output shaft of a universal joint when the input and output shafts are not aligned.
∫ cos t dt / (1 - cos t)