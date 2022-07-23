Finding volume
Let R be the "triangular" region in the first quadrant that is bounded above by the line y = 1, below by the curve y = ln x, and on the left by the line x = 1.
Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving R about
a. the x-axis.
Finding volume
Let R be the "triangular" region in the first quadrant that is bounded above by the line y = 1, below by the curve y = ln x, and on the left by the line x = 1.
Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving R about
a. the x-axis.
Length of a curve
Find the length of the curve
y = ∫(from 1 to x) sqrt(sqrt(t) - 1) dt, where 1 ≤ x ≤ 16.
For each x > 0, let G(x) = ∫(from 0 to x) e^(-xt) dt. Prove that xG(x) = 1 for each x > 0.
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–6.
∫ (arcsin x)² dx
Evaluate the limits in Exercise 7 and 8.
lim (x → ∞) ∫₋ˣ^ˣ sin t dt
Use the substitutions in Equations (1)–(4) to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–40. Integrals like these arise in calculating the average angular velocity of the output shaft of a universal joint when the input and output shafts are not aligned.
∫ cos t dt / (1 - cos t)