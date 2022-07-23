In Exercises 21–32, express the integrand as a sum of partial fractions and evaluate the integrals.
∫ (x² + x) / (x⁴ - 3x² - 4) dx
In Exercises 21–32, express the integrand as a sum of partial fractions and evaluate the integrals.
∫ (x² + x) / (x⁴ - 3x² - 4) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 23–32.
∫₋π^π (1 - cos²(t))^(3/2) dt
Length of a curve
Find the length of the curve
y = ∫(from 1 to x) sqrt(sqrt(t) - 1) dt, where 1 ≤ x ≤ 16.
Exercises 59–64 require the use of various trigonometric identities before you evaluate the integrals.
∫ cos²(2θ) sin(θ) dθ
Evaluate the limits in Exercise 7 and 8.
lim (x → ∞) ∫₋ˣ^ˣ sin t dt
Use the substitutions in Equations (1)–(4) to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–40. Integrals like these arise in calculating the average angular velocity of the output shaft of a universal joint when the input and output shafts are not aligned.
∫ cos t dt / (1 - cos t)