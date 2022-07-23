Textbook Question
In Exercises 69–80, determine whether the improper integral converges or diverges. If it converges, evaluate the integral.
∫₁^∞ (1 / x^(1/5)) dx
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In Exercises 69–80, determine whether the improper integral converges or diverges. If it converges, evaluate the integral.
∫₁^∞ (1 / x^(1/5)) dx
In Exercises 21–32, express the integrand as a sum of partial fractions and evaluate the integrals.
∫ (x² + x) / (x⁴ - 3x² - 4) dx
Finding arc length
Find the length of the curve
y = ∫ from 0 to x of √(cos(2t)) dt, 0 ≤ x ≤ π/4.
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 23–32.
∫₋π^π (1 - cos²(t))^(3/2) dt
Length of a curve
Find the length of the curve
y = ∫(from 1 to x) sqrt(sqrt(t) - 1) dt, where 1 ≤ x ≤ 16.
Evaluate the limits in Exercise 7 and 8.
lim (x → ∞) ∫₋ˣ^ˣ sin t dt