Area: Find the area enclosed by the ellipse x²/a² + y²/b² = 1.
Ch. 8 - Techniques of Integration
Chapter 8, Problem 8.5.42
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–54.
∫ sin(θ) dθ / (cos²θ + cos θ - 2)
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