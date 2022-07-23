Textbook Question
Area: Find the area enclosed by the ellipse x²/a² + y²/b² = 1.
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Area: Find the area enclosed by the ellipse x²/a² + y²/b² = 1.
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–54.
∫ sin(θ) dθ / (cos²θ + cos θ - 2)
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 15–38. Most will require trigonometric substitutions, but some can be evaluated by other methods.
∫ dx / (4 - x²)^(3/2) from 0 to 1
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–52.
∫ tan⁴(x) sec³(x) dx
In Exercises 27–40, use a substitution to change the integral into one you can find in the table. Then evaluate the integral.
∫ (√2 - x) / √x dx
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ (dt / t√(3 + t²)