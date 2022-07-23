Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 67–70 for x as a function of t.
(3t⁴ + 4t² + 1) (dx/dt) = 2√3, x(1) = -π√3/4
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 67–70 for x as a function of t.
(3t⁴ + 4t² + 1) (dx/dt) = 2√3, x(1) = -π√3/4
Use the table of integrals at the back of the text to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–26.
∫ x arctan(x) dx
Finding volume: Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region in the first quadrant bounded by the coordinate axes, the curve y = e^x, and the line x = ln(2) about the line x = ln(2).
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫₁² (8 dx / (x² - 2x + 2))
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–56. Some integrals do not require integration by parts.
∫ e√x / √x dx
In Exercises 21–32, express the integrand as a sum of partial fractions and evaluate the integrals.
∫ (s⁴ + 81) / (s(s² + 9)²) ds