In Exercises 39–48, use an appropriate substitution and then a trigonometric substitution to evaluate the integrals.
∫ dy / (y√(1 + (ln y)²)) from 1 to e
In Exercises 39–48, use an appropriate substitution and then a trigonometric substitution to evaluate the integrals.
∫ dy / (y√(1 + (ln y)²)) from 1 to e
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 55–66.
∫ x² √(1 - x²) dx
Average value
In a mass-spring-dashpot system like the one in Exercise 65, the mass's position at time t is
y = 4e^(-t)(sin(t) - cos(t)), t ≥ 0.
Find the average value of y over the interval 0 ≤ t ≤ 2π.
Use reduction formulas to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 41–50.
∫ 2 sin^2(t) sec^4(t) dt
Evaluate ∫ x³ √(1 - x²) dx using:
c. A trigonometric substitution.
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ e^(z + eᶻ) dz