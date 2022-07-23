Expand the quotients in Exercises 1–8 by partial fractions.
(5x - 7) / (x² - 3x + 2)
Expand the quotients in Exercises 1–8 by partial fractions.
(5x - 7) / (x² - 3x + 2)
Average value
In a mass-spring-dashpot system like the one in Exercise 65, the mass's position at time t is
y = 4e^(-t)(sin(t) - cos(t)), t ≥ 0.
Find the average value of y over the interval 0 ≤ t ≤ 2π.
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–14.
∫ √(1 - 9t²) dt
Use reduction formulas to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 41–50.
∫ 2 sin^2(t) sec^4(t) dt
[Technology Exercise] When solving Exercises 33-40, you may need to use a calculator or a computer.
Use numerical integration to estimate the value of
arcsin(0.6) = ∫ (from 0 to 0.6) dx / √(1 - x²).
For reference, arcsin(0.6) = 0.64350 to five decimal places.
Use the table of integrals at the back of the text to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–26.
∫ tan^(-1)(x) / x² dx