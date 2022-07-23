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Ch. 8 - Techniques of Integration
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 8 - Techniques of IntegrationProblem 8.6.44
Chapter 8, Problem 8.6.44

Use reduction formulas to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 41–50.
∫ 2 sin^2(t) sec^4(t) dt

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Textbook Question

Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 55–66.

∫ x² √(1 - x²) dx

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Textbook Question

Expand the quotients in Exercises 1–8 by partial fractions.

(5x - 7) / (x² - 3x + 2)

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Textbook Question

Average value

In a mass-spring-dashpot system like the one in Exercise 65, the mass's position at time t is

y = 4e^(-t)(sin(t) - cos(t)), t ≥ 0.

Find the average value of y over the interval 0 ≤ t ≤ 2π.

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Textbook Question

The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.

∫ e^(z + eᶻ) dz

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Textbook Question

[Technology Exercise] When solving Exercises 33-40, you may need to use a calculator or a computer.

Use numerical integration to estimate the value of

arcsin(0.6) = ∫ (from 0 to 0.6) dx / √(1 - x²).

For reference, arcsin(0.6) = 0.64350 to five decimal places.

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Textbook Question

Use the table of integrals at the back of the text to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–26.

∫ tan^(-1)(x) / x² dx

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