Textbook Question
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–56. Some integrals do not require integration by parts.
∫ (ln x)³/x dx
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Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–56. Some integrals do not require integration by parts.
∫ (ln x)³/x dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–56. Some integrals do not require integration by parts.
∫₀^π/2 x³ cos 2x dx
In Exercises 9–16, express the integrand as a sum of partial fractions and evaluate the integrals.
∫ (2x + 1) / (x² - 7x + 12) dx
Average Value: Find the average value of the function f(x) = 1 / (1 - sin θ) on the interval [0, π/6].
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–22.
∫ cos³(4x) dx
The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₀^∞ dx / [(x + 1)(x² + 1)]