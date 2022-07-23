Find the value of the constant c so that the given function is a probability density function for a random variable X over the specified interval.
f(x) = (1/x) over [c, c + 1]
Find the value of the constant c so that the given function is a probability density function for a random variable X over the specified interval.
f(x) = (1/x) over [c, c + 1]
For Exercises 49–52, complete the square before using an appropriate trigonometric substitution.
∫ 1 / √(x² - 2x + 5) dx
In Exercises 17–20, express the integrand as a sum of partial fractions and evaluate the integrals.
∫ (x² dx) / ((x - 1)(x² + 2x + 1))
In Exercises 35–68, use integration, the Direct Comparison Test, or the Limit Comparison Test to test the integrals for convergence. If more than one method applies, use whatever method you prefer.
∫ from 0 to 1 of (dt / (t - sin t))
(Hint: t ≥ sin t for t ≥ 0)
Average Value: Find the average value of the function f(x) = 1 / (1 - sin θ) on the interval [0, π/6].
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–22.
∫ cos³(4x) dx