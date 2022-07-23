Textbook Question
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 15–38. Most will require trigonometric substitutions, but some can be evaluated by other methods.
∫ (x² dx) / (x² - 1)^(5/2), where x > 1
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Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 15–38. Most will require trigonometric substitutions, but some can be evaluated by other methods.
∫ (x² dx) / (x² - 1)^(5/2), where x > 1
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–56. Some integrals do not require integration by parts.
∫ (ln x)³/x dx
Find the value of the constant c so that the given function is a probability density function for a random variable X over the specified interval.
f(x) = (1/x) over [c, c + 1]
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–56. Some integrals do not require integration by parts.
∫₀^π/2 x³ cos 2x dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–22.
∫ cos³(4x) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–56. Some integrals do not require integration by parts.
∫ x² sin(x³) dx