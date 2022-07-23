Finding volume: Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region in the first quadrant bounded by the coordinate axes, the curve y = e^(-x), and the line x = 1.
a. About the y-axis.
Finding volume: Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region in the first quadrant bounded by the coordinate axes, the curve y = e^(-x), and the line x = 1.
a. About the y-axis.
81. Find the values of p for which each integral converges.
a. ∫ from 1 to 2 of [dx / (x (ln x)^p)]
In Exercises 11–22, estimate the minimum number of subintervals needed to approximate the integrals with an error of magnitude less than 10^-4 by (a) the Trapezoidal Rule (The integrals in Exercises 11–18 are the integrals from Exercises 1–8.)
∫ from 1 to 3 of (2x - 1) dx
Consider the region bounded by the graphs of
y = ln(x), y = 0, and x = e.
a. Find the area of the region.
In Exercises 11–22, estimate the minimum number of subintervals needed to approximate the integrals with an error of magnitude less than 10^-4 by (a) the Trapezoidal Rule (The integrals in Exercises 11–18 are the integrals from Exercises 1–8.)
∫ from -2 to 0 of (x² - 1) dx
Evaluate ∫ sec θ dθ by:
a. Multiplying by (sec θ + tan θ) / (sec θ + tan θ) and then using a u-substitution.