Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–56. Some integrals do not require integration by parts.
∫ 1/(x(ln(x))²) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–56. Some integrals do not require integration by parts.
∫ 1/(x(ln(x))²) dx
Area: Find the area of the region bounded above by y = 2 cos x and below by y = sec x, −π/4 ≤ x ≤ π/4.
Find the average value of f(x) = (√(x + 1)) / √x on the interval [1, 3].
In Exercises 35–68, use integration, the Direct Comparison Test, or the Limit Comparison Test to test the integrals for convergence. If more than one method applies, use whatever method you prefer.
∫ from 1 to ∞ of ((1 / (e^x - 2^x)) dx)
For Exercises 49–52, complete the square before using an appropriate trigonometric substitution.
∫ √(x² + 2x + 2) / (x² + 2x + 1) dx
[Technology Exercise] When solving Exercises 33-40, you may need to use a calculator or a computer.
Find, to two decimal places, the areas of the surfaces generated by revolving the curves in Exercises 35 and 36 about the x-axis.
y = sin x, 0 ≤ x ≤ π