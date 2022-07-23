Textbook Question
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–22.
∫₀^π 8 sin⁴(y) cos²(y) dy
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Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–22.
∫₀^π 8 sin⁴(y) cos²(y) dy
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–56. Some integrals do not require integration by parts.
∫ 1/(x(ln(x))²) dx
Arc length: Find the length of the curve y = ln(sec x), 0 ≤ x ≤ π/4.
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ (√x / (1 + x³)) dx
Hint: Let u = x^(3/2).
Area: Find the area of the region bounded above by y = 2 cos x and below by y = sec x, −π/4 ≤ x ≤ π/4.
Find the average value of f(x) = (√(x + 1)) / √x on the interval [1, 3].