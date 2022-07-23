Textbook Question
Use the table of integrals at the back of the text to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–26.
∫ cos(θ / 2) cos(7θ) dθ
25
views
Use the table of integrals at the back of the text to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–26.
∫ cos(θ / 2) cos(7θ) dθ
Use the table of integrals at the back of the text to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–26.
∫ dx / (x² √(4x - 9))
In Exercises 27–40, use a substitution to change the integral into one you can find in the table. Then evaluate the integral.
∫ cos^(-1)(√x) / √x dx
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 15–38. Most will require trigonometric substitutions, but some can be evaluated by other methods.
∫ (1 - x²)^(1/2) / x⁴ dx