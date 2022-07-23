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Ch. 8 - Techniques of Integration
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 8 - Techniques of IntegrationProblem 8.5.28
Chapter 8, Problem 8.5.28

In Exercises 21–32, express the integrand as a sum of partial fractions and evaluate the integrals.
∫ 1 / (x⁴ + x) dx

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