Textbook Question
In Exercises 69–80, determine whether the improper integral converges or diverges. If it converges, evaluate the integral.
∫₁^∞ (1 / x^(1/5)) dx
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In Exercises 69–80, determine whether the improper integral converges or diverges. If it converges, evaluate the integral.
∫₁^∞ (1 / x^(1/5)) dx
Finding arc length
Find the length of the curve
y = ∫ from 0 to x of √(cos(2t)) dt, 0 ≤ x ≤ π/4.
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–52.
∫ tan⁴(x) sec³(x) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 23–32.
∫₋π^π (1 - cos²(t))^(3/2) dt
Exercises 59–64 require the use of various trigonometric identities before you evaluate the integrals.
∫ cos²(2θ) sin(θ) dθ
Evaluate the limits in Exercise 7 and 8.
lim (x → ∞) ∫₋ˣ^ˣ sin t dt