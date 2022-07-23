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Ch. 9 - First-Order Differential Equations
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 9 - First-Order Differential EquationsProblem 9.2.11
Chapter 9, Problem 9.2.11

First-Order Linear Equations
Solve the differential equations in Exercises 1–14.


(t-1)³ ds/dt + 4(t-1)²s = t+1, t >1

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Textbook Question

Solve the Bernoulli equations in Exercises 29–32.


x²y' + 2xy = y³

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Textbook Question

Show that the solution of the initial value problem

y' = x + y, y(x₀) = y₀

is

y = -1 -x + (1 + x₀ + y₀) exp(x-x₀).

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Textbook Question

Use Euler’s method with dx = 0.5 to estimate y(5) if y′ = y²/√x and y(1) = −1. What is the exact value of y(5)?

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Textbook Question

First-Order Linear Equations

Solve the differential equations in Exercises 1–14.


xdy/dx + y = e ͯ, x > 0

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Textbook Question

Solving Initial Value Problems

Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 15–20.

dy/dt + 2y = 3, y(0) = 1

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Textbook Question

Solve the Bernoulli equations in Exercises 29–32.


y' - y = xy²

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