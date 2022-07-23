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Ch. 9 - First-Order Differential Equations
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 9 - First-Order Differential EquationsProblem 9.1.10
Chapter 9, Problem 9.1.10

Integral Equations
In Exercises 7–12, write an equivalent first-order differential equation
and initial condition for y.


y = 1 + ∫₀ ͯ y(t) dt

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Textbook Question

Integral Equations

In Exercises 7–12, write an equivalent first-order differential equation

and initial condition for y.


y = ∫₁ ͯ 1/t dt

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Textbook Question

First-Order Linear Equations

Solve the differential equations in Exercises 1–14.


y' + (tanx)y = cos²x, -π/2 < x < π/2

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Textbook Question

First-Order Linear Equations

Solve the differential equations in Exercises 1–14.


(1+x)y' + y = √x

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Textbook Question

Using Euler’s Method

In Exercises 15–20, use Euler’s method to calculate the first three approximations to the given initial value problem for the specified increment size. Calculate the exact solution and investigate the accuracy of your approximations. Round your results to four decimal places.


y' = 2xy + 2y, y(0) = 3, dx = 0.2

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Textbook Question

Solving Initial Value Problems

Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 15–20.


(x+1) dy/dx - 2 (x² + x)y = exp(x²) / (x+1), x > -1, y(0) = 5

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Textbook Question

Solving Initial Value Problems

Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 15–20.


t dy/dt + 2y = t³, t > 0, y(2) = 1

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