Textbook Question
First-Order Linear Equations
Solve the differential equations in Exercises 1–14.
y' + (tanx)y = cos²x, -π/2 < x < π/2
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First-Order Linear Equations
Solve the differential equations in Exercises 1–14.
y' + (tanx)y = cos²x, -π/2 < x < π/2
First-Order Linear Equations
Solve the differential equations in Exercises 1–14.
(1+x)y' + y = √x
Integral Equations
In Exercises 7–12, write an equivalent first-order differential equation
and initial condition for y.
y = 1 + ∫₀ ͯ y(t) dt
Solving Initial Value Problems
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 15–20.
(x+1) dy/dx - 2 (x² + x)y = exp(x²) / (x+1), x > -1, y(0) = 5
Solving Initial Value Problems
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 15–20.
t dy/dt + 2y = t³, t > 0, y(2) = 1
Solve the Bernoulli equations in Exercises 29–32.
x²y' + 2xy = y³