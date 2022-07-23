Show that (0, 0) and (c/d, a/b) are equilibrium points. Explain the meaning of each of these points.
First-Order Linear Equations
Solve the differential equations in Exercises 1–14.
y' + (tanx)y = cos²x, -π/2 < x < π/2
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Integral Equations
In Exercises 7–12, write an equivalent first-order differential equation
and initial condition for y.
y = ∫₁ ͯ 1/t dt
First-Order Linear Equations
Solve the differential equations in Exercises 1–14.
(1+x)y' + y = √x
Integral Equations
In Exercises 7–12, write an equivalent first-order differential equation
and initial condition for y.
y = 1 + ∫₀ ͯ y(t) dt
Using Euler’s Method
In Exercises 15–20, use Euler’s method to calculate the first three approximations to the given initial value problem for the specified increment size. Calculate the exact solution and investigate the accuracy of your approximations. Round your results to four decimal places.
y' = 2xy + 2y, y(0) = 3, dx = 0.2
Solving Initial Value Problems
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 15–20.
θ dy/dθ + y = sin θ, θ > 0, y(π/2) = 1