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Ch. 9 - First-Order Differential Equations
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 9 - First-Order Differential EquationsProblem 9.1.8
Chapter 9, Problem 9.1.8

Integral Equations
In Exercises 7–12, write an equivalent first-order differential equation
and initial condition for y.


y = ∫₁ ͯ 1/t dt

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