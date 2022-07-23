Not the one you use?

Next problem Next

Chapter 9, Problem 9.1.8

Integral Equations

In Exercises 7–12, write an equivalent first-order differential equation

and initial condition for y.





y = ∫₁ ͯ 1/t dt

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.

Video duration: 2m 2m Play a video: