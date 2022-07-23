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Ch. 9 - First-Order Differential Equations
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 9 - First-Order Differential EquationsProblem 9.PE.19
Chapter 9, Problem 9.PE.19

In Exercises 1–22, solve the differential equation.


dy + x(2y - e^(x-x²))dx = 0

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–22, solve the differential equation.


y' = xeˣ⁻ʸ csc y

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 43 and 44, let S represent the pounds of salt in a tank at time t minutes. Set up a differential equation representing the given information and the rate at which S changes. Then solve for S and answer the particular questions.


Pure water flows into a tank at the rate of 4 gal/min, and the well-stirred mixture flows out of the tank at the rate of 5 gal/min. The tank initially holds 200 gal of solution containing 50 pounds of salt.


c. When will the tank have exactly 5 pounds of salt and how many gallons of solution will be in the tank?

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–22, solve the differential equation.


y' = sin³ x cos² y

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–22, solve the differential equation.


y' = eʸ/xy

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–22, solve the differential equation.


y' = xy ln x ln y

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–22, solve the differential equation.


y' = (y²-1)x⁻¹

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