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Ch. 9 - First-Order Differential Equations
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 9 - First-Order Differential EquationsProblem 9.PE.28
Chapter 9, Problem 9.PE.28

In Exercises 23–28, solve the initial value problem.
y dx + (3x - xy + 2)dy = 0, y(2) = -1, y < 0

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–22, solve the differential equation.

y' = xeʸ√(x-2)

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In Exercises 43 and 44, let S represent the pounds of salt in a tank at time t minutes. Set up a differential equation representing the given information and the rate at which S changes. Then solve for S and answer the particular questions.

Pure water flows into a tank at the rate of 4 gal/min, and the well-stirred mixture flows out of the tank at the rate of 5 gal/min. The tank initially holds 200 gal of solution containing 50 pounds of salt.

b. How many pounds of salt are in the tank after 1 minute? after 30 minutes?

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In Exercises 1–22, solve the differential equation.


y' = sin³ x cos² y

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In Exercises 1–22, solve the differential equation.


x dy - (x⁴ - y) dx = 0

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In Exercises 1–22, solve the differential equation.


sec x dy + x cos² y dx = 0

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In Exercises 1–22, solve the differential equation.

x dy + (3y - x⁻² cos x) dx = 0, x > 0

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