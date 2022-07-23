Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–22, solve the differential equation.
y' = xeʸ√(x-2)
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In Exercises 1–22, solve the differential equation.
y' = xeʸ√(x-2)
In Exercises 23–28, solve the initial value problem.
y dx + (3x - xy + 2)dy = 0, y(2) = -1, y < 0
In Exercises 1–22, solve the differential equation.
y' = sin³ x cos² y
In Exercises 1–22, solve the differential equation.
y' = (y²-1)x⁻¹
In Exercises 1–22, solve the differential equation.
x dy - (x⁴ - y) dx = 0
In Exercises 1–22, solve the differential equation.
sec x dy + x cos² y dx = 0