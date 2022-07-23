Integral Equations
In Exercises 7–12, write an equivalent first-order differential equation
and initial condition for y.
y = 1 + ∫₀ ͯ y(t) dt
Integral Equations
In Exercises 7–12, write an equivalent first-order differential equation
and initial condition for y.
y = 1 + ∫₀ ͯ y(t) dt
Using Euler’s Method
In Exercises 15–20, use Euler’s method to calculate the first three approximations to the given initial value problem for the specified increment size. Calculate the exact solution and investigate the accuracy of your approximations. Round your results to four decimal places.
y' = 2xy + 2y, y(0) = 3, dx = 0.2
Solving Initial Value Problems
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 15–20.
(x+1) dy/dx - 2 (x² + x)y = exp(x²) / (x+1), x > -1, y(0) = 5
Solve the Bernoulli equations in Exercises 29–32.
x²y' + 2xy = y³
Show that the solution of the initial value problem
y' = x + y, y(x₀) = y₀
is
y = -1 -x + (1 + x₀ + y₀) exp(x-x₀).
Use Euler’s method with dx = 0.5 to estimate y(5) if y′ = y²/√x and y(1) = −1. What is the exact value of y(5)?