Create your own flashcards in seconds
From your notes, a topic, or scratch—your choice
Popular flashcards of the week
Cell Biology flashcard sets
Find flashcards by topic or subject
315 Decks
- Microtubules quiz #115. Cytoskeleton and Cell Movement10 Terms
- Microtubules definitions15. Cytoskeleton and Cell Movement15 Terms
- Kinesins and Dyneins definitions15. Cytoskeleton and Cell Movement15 Terms
- Kinesins and Dyneins quiz15. Cytoskeleton and Cell Movement15 Terms
- Cilia and Flagella quiz #115. Cytoskeleton and Cell Movement12 Terms
- Cilia and Flagella definitions15. Cytoskeleton and Cell Movement15 Terms
- Microtubules and Cell Division quiz #115. Cytoskeleton and Cell Movement33 Terms
- Microtubules and Cell Division definitions15. Cytoskeleton and Cell Movement15 Terms
- Actin Filaments quiz #115. Cytoskeleton and Cell Movement10 Terms