Write an equation (a) in standard form and (b) in slope-intercept form for each line described. through (-2, -2), parallel to y=3
If three distinct points A, B, and C in a plane are such that the slopes of nonvertical line segments AB, AC, and BC are equal, then A, B, and C are collinear. Otherwise, they are not. Use this fact to determine whether the three points given are collinear. (-1, 4), (-2, -1), (1, 14)
Key Concepts
Slope of a Line Segment
Collinearity of Points
Checking Collinearity Using Slopes
Write an equation (a) in standard form and (b) in slope-intercept form for each line described. through (4, 1), parallel to y=-5
Solve each problem. A graph of y=ƒ(x) is shown in the standard viewing window. Which is the only value of x that could possibly be the solution of the equation ƒ(x) =0? A. -15 B. 0 C. 5 D. 15
If three distinct points A, B, and C in a plane are such that the slopes of nonvertical line segments AB, AC, and BC are equal, then A, B, and C are collinear. Otherwise, they are not. Use this fact to determine whether the three points given are collinear. (-1, -3), (-5, 12), (1, -11)
Write an equation for each line described. Give answers in standard form for Exercises 11–20 and in slope-intercept form (if possible) for Exercises 21–32. through (5,-8), m = 0
Write an equation for each line described. Give answers in standard form for Exercises 11–20 and in slope-intercept form (if possible) for Exercises 21–32. vertical, through (-6, 4)