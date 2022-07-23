Use the determinant theorems to evaluate each determinant. See Example 4.
Use Cramer's rule to solve each system of equations. If D = 0, then use another method to determine the solution set. See Examples 5–7.
x + y = 4
2x - y = 2
4x + 3y = -7
2x + 3y = -11
(1/2)x + (1/3)y = 2
(3/2)x - (1/2)y = -12
2x - y + 4z = -2
3x + 2y - z = -3
x + 4y - 2z = 17