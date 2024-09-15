Solve each problem. This rational function has two holes and one vertical asymptote.

ƒ ( x ) = ( x 3 + 7 x 2 − 25 x − 175 ) ( x 3 + 3 x 2 − 25 x − 75 ) ƒ(x)=\(\frac{(x^3+7x^2-25x-175)}{(x^3+3x^2-25x-75)}\)

What are the x-values of the holes?