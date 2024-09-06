Find , , , and . Determine the domain for each function.
,
Find f+g, f−g, fg, and gf. Determine the domain for each function.
f(x)=5−x2, g(x)=x2+4x−12
Find f+g, f−g, fg, and gf. Determine the domain for each function.
f(x)=x, g(x)=x−5
Find f+g, f−g, fg, and gf. Determine the domain for each function.
f(x)=6−x1, g(x)=x1
In Exercises 82–84, find f + g, f - g, fg, and f/g. Determine the domain for each function. f(x) = 3x - 1, g(x) = x - 5
Find ƒ+g, f−g, fg, and f/g. Determine the domain for each function. f(x)= = (3x+1)/(x² - 25), g(x) = (2x -4)/(x² - 25)
Find ƒ+g, f−g, fg, and f/g. Determine the domain for each function. f(x)= = 9x/(x - 4), g(x) = 7/(x+8)