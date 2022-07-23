Textbook Question
Use the graphs of f and g to solve Exercises 83–90.
Find (fg) (2).
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Use the graphs of f and g to solve Exercises 83–90.
Find (fg) (2).
If one point on a line is (2, −6) and the line's slope is -3/2, find the y-intercept.
Begin by graphing the absolute value function, f(x) = |x|. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. h(x) = |x + 3| - 2
Use the graphs of f and g to solve Exercises 83–90.
Find(g/f)(3)
Use the graphs of f and g to solve Exercises 83–90.
Find (g-f) (-2).
In Exercises 82–84, find f + g, f - g, fg, and f/g. Determine the domain for each function. f(x) = √(x + 7), g(x) = √(x - 2)